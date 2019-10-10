Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Director Heek Christi Van Buys 5,000 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Director Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heek Christi Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00.

Shares of CNCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 651,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

