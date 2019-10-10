Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.88

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as low as $9.77. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 14.44%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples purchased 3,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $31,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,449.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Peeples purchased 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $65,533.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,509.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,064 shares of company stock worth $136,561. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 38.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 273,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

