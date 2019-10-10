Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.88

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 9658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

