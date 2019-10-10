Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.88

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 9658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.