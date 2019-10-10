Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Shares Down 1.9%

Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 56,268 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 940,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.28. The company has a market cap of $185.61 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

Comet Ridge Company Profile (ASX:COI)

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Ridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Ridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.