Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 429,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,081,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,743,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 24.0% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 63,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Comcast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 17,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 904,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,171,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

