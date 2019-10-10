Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 386,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,096.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

