CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Tops $769,921.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $769,921.00 and $333.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,464,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

