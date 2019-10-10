Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:CDE remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Thursday. 3,928,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

