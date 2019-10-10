Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.36. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 322 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

