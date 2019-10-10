City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

CHCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. City had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $76,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at $3,844,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in City by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

