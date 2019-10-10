Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 21.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares dropped 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 585,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 161,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur purchased 2,234,700 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,230.00. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 558,597 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $502,737.30. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

