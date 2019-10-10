Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $3.18, approximately 785,598 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 212,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,373 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chromadex by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chromadex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

