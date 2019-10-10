CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 217 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.69. 1,067,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

