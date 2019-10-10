CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 4,819 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BP were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 4,378,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

