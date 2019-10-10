CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 69.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,416,772. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

