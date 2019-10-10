CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

