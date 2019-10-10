Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 204,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,171. The firm has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

