Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$13.42 and a 1 year high of C$15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.96.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

