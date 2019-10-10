Century Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CNBKA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $482.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.48 per share, with a total value of $34,592.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,583,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 724,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,645,808.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

