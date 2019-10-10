Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Celanese by 34.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.74. 42,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,310. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

