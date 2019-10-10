CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2,360.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039921 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.06214722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015801 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

