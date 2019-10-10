Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce sales of $683.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.79 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $663.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. 265,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,179. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

