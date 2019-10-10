CDX Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $293.00 (CDX)

CDX Network (CURRENCY:CDX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, CDX Network has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. CDX Network has a market cap of $108,469.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of CDX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CDX Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040143 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.04 or 0.06297017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016169 BTC.

CDX Network Profile

CDX Network is a token. It launched on August 23rd, 2017. CDX Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,546,000 tokens. CDX Network’s official website is cdxnet.com

Buying and Selling CDX Network

CDX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CDX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.