Ccore Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $12,258.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

