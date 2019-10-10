CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. CBRE Group has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after buying an additional 110,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.