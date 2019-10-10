Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of CAT opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.37.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

