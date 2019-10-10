Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.
Caterpillar has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Shares of CAT opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.37.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
