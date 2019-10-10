Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after FinnCap lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 130. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock. Castleton Technology traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 3494560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Castleton Technology (LON:CTP)

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

