Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,806 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,144 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 984,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 982,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 844,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,377. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

