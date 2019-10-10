Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 25,161 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,497,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,389,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,369,000 after purchasing an additional 685,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,177,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,715,000 after purchasing an additional 265,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,788. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

