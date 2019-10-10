Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 12,859 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,900,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,311. The company has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

