Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.61.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. 64,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,371. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62.
In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
