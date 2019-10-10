Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.61.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. 64,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,371. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

