Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

