Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 135.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 12,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,731. The company has a market capitalization of $991.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $48.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 12.14%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $200,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,438,833 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,730.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 511,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,867.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,186. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

