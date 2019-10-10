Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 67.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 48,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.