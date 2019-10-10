Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 754 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $75.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

