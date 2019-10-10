Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,430 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,945,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

