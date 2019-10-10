Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $44.99. 4,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

