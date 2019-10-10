Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $96,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

