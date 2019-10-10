Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $5,902.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.02253756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057712 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,088,897,796 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,873,143 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

