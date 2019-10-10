C J Advisory Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

C J Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of C J Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. 21,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,678. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

