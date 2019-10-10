Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading 7.3% Higher

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.80, 505,821 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 233,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Kanen bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,724. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

