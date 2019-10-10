Brokers Set Expectations for VALEO/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VALEO/S in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VALEO/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VLEEY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VALEO/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

VALEO/S stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. VALEO/S has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

