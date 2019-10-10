Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Price Target at $47.00

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

VEC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,697. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

