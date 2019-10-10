Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Target Price at €28.53

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.46 ($33.09).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEN shares. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Friday, reaching €22.80 ($26.51). 132,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.61.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.