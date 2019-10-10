Brokerages Expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid Penn Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

