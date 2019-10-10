Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 9,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $91.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

