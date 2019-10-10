Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $130.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $139.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $253.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, EVP John Poyhonen bought 5,143 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $90,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,143 shares in the company, valued at $317,502.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart bought 4,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,992.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 295,428 shares of company stock worth $5,169,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

HRTX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 643,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.