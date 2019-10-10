Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.16. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 20,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

