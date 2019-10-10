Brokerages Anticipate Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.31 billion and the highest is $7.98 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted sales of $7.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 billion to $31.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.05 billion to $32.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after buying an additional 22,761,407 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,842 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,770. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

