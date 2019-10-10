Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.30 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $211.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $220.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $151.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $762.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.10 million to $816.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,961. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $116.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.66, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $510,212.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,228 shares of company stock worth $16,612,526. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

